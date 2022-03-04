Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seneca Foods worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.