Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 735,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

