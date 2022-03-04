Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,337,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.79. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

