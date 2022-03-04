Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

