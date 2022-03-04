Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

