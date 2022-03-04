Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 1647943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

