H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

