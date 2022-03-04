Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on the stock.

HHULY stock opened at 9.50 on Friday.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

