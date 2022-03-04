Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 77,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,808. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

