Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 77,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,808. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.
