Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $86.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

