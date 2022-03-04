Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $130.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

