Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $193.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day moving average of $276.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

