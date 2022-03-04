Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VHT stock opened at $245.63 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

