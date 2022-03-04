Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 227 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000.

Rapid7 stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

