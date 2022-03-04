Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in OneMain by 18.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 32.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in OneMain by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.