Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives $570.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS HBRIY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

