Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.75

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.75 ($1.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £200.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

