Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $141.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00221804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034438 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,371,892,169 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,377,169 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

