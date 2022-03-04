Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.27 ($27.27).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.46 ($26.36) on Monday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a one year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.87.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.