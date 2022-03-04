Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 602,246 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,455,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

