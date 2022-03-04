Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HAYW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 1,904,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hayward by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $577,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.