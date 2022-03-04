Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Hayward stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

