HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $52.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

