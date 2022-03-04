HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 168,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 159,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.18 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

