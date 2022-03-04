HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 19,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,149. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

