HC Wainwright Trims Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price to $25.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

ARCT opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

