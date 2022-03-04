HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.21.
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day moving average is $247.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $174.57 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.