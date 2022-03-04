Head to Head Contrast: AppLovin (APP) & Its Peers

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AppLovin to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AppLovin alerts:

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion $35.45 million 787.83 AppLovin Competitors $8.21 billion $2.22 billion 57.09

AppLovin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.19% -10.69% -2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppLovin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1032 4300 9088 292 2.59

AppLovin presently has a consensus target price of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 89.59%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 36.44%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

AppLovin beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.