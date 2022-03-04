HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will announce $66.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. HealthStream reported sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $270.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 118,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,544. The stock has a market cap of $640.09 million, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

