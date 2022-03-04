Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,594. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

