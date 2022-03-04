Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,936 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after buying an additional 539,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. 43,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

