Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 1,265,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,807,609. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

