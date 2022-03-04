Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 199,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.