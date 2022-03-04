HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €57.00 ($64.04) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

