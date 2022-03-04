Helios Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.