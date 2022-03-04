Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 212.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

HP stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 193,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

