Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 27th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 212.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 185.2%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. 4,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 193,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.