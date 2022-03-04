Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE HLF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 43,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

