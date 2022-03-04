Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.
NYSE HLF traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 43,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.
About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
