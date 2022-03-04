Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HCCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $703.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

