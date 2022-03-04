Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HCCI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,203. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.