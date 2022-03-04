Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0001 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $521,406.63 and approximately $17,937.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

