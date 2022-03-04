Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.73 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $195.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Heska by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heska by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

