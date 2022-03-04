Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.