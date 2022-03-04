Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $47.74 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $653.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

