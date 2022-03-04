HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1,990.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,128 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of comScore by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCOR. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

