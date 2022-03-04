HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of AIM ImmunoTech worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

