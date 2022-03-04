HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 285,175 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285,175 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 53.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

