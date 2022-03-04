HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 80.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 172,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 635,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

