Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

