Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,268.82

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,268.82 ($17.02) and last traded at GBX 1,268.82 ($17.02), with a volume of 24409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,328 ($17.82).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,561.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,705.23.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

